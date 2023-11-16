Manila Southwoods hosts revival of ICTSI-PSA Golf Cup

THE Manila Southwoods and ICTSI, two of the biggest entities involved in golf in the country, will present the ninth staging of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Golf Cup at the well-manicured Legends course in Carmona on Friday.

Southwoods, ICTSI team up

This will be the first staging of the event since 2019, with Southwoods, which runs the most dominant amateur program of the last decade, and ICTSI, which bankrolls the country's men's and ladies pro tours, all too willing to lend their support.

"It will be a day of fun, camaraderie and friendly competition among golfing members of the PSA and our friends," said Nelson Beltran, the Philippine Star sports editor and PSA president.

PSA Cup revival

The 18-hole event will be the first under Beltran's watch, with the last tournament, also hosted by Southwoods in 2019, led by Dodo Catacutan of SPIN.ph.

"This gives us a chance to renew friendships with those we cover," Beltran said. "It's something we have been looking forward to and we're very thankful that we get to hold it again."

An overall champion will be named where PSA members will be competing with sponsor/friends, counting Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta and Dr. Ian Laurel of the Shakey's volleyball circuit.

Other sponsors of the event are San Miguel Corp., the PFF, Rain or Shine, NorthPort, the PBA, Sen. Chiz Escudero, PAL, Milo Best Center, Akari, PVL, the Philippine Olympic Committee, Shakey's, Batangas Rep. Eric Buhain and MacBeth.

