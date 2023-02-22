Rosal, Canlubang off to a flyer in PAL Seniors Interclub

CEBU — Drawing a brilliant two-under-par 70 worth 56 points from Abe Rosal and 52 from Damasus Wong, defending champion Canlubang opened a nine-point lead over Luisita after the first 18 holes of the PAL Interclub Seniors championship at the well-manicured Alta Vista course on Tuesday.

With the seasoned Rolly Viray accounting for 47 points, the Sugar Barons were so impressive that they had the luxury of discarding the respectable 46 of Mari Hechanova in grabbing momentum going into the second round that will be played at unpredictable Club Filipino in Danao.

"That was a super round," Luisita non-playing skipper Jeric Hechanova said when asked of Cangolf's sterling opening 18. "I thought we did pretty well shooting 146. That was quite a special round that they came up with."

Another squad that also put together a super effort was Cebu Country Club, which is campaigning in the lower Founders division but trails the overall pace by just five points after a 150 also at Alta Vista.

Jay Yuvallos had 53 and Eric Deen 49 for Cebu CC, which counted the 48 of Antonio San Juan, even as Teodoro Almario drained three birdies in posting 50 points that boosted Club Filipino de Cebu to an opening 133 and a 19-point lead over Diram Country Club in the Sportswriters division.

The Sugar Barons actually needed to tinker with their opening round team after Tommy Manotoc needed to go home hours before tee time because of a family emergency. And if he doesn't return, Cangolf is in danger of playing one of the three remaining rounds with just three players.

Ex-pro Dan Cruz collected 50 points, Chino Raymundo had 49 and Marty Ilagan shot 47 in his Seniors' debut for the Luisitans, who threw away the 44 of Steve McDonald.

Manila Southwoods was another three points back after getting 51 points from Manfred Guangko, 48 from Bong Brobio and 44 from Luis Garcia, with Del Monte amassing 139 built around the 51 points of Ramon Jaraulla and 47 from Crispin Aparilla.

"I will play when the team asks me to play," Rosal said when asked if he will still anchor the Sugar Barons in the final round on Saturday also at Alta Vista.

The annual event, considered the country’s unofficial national team championship, was shelved for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the 74th staging of the event is supported by platinum sponsors ABS-CBN Global, Asian Journal, Airbus, and NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Gold sponsors include Radio Mindanao Network, Mastercard, Primax, University of Mindanao Broadcasting Network, PLDT/Smart, and Konsulta MD. Joining the event as silver sponsors are Philippine National Bank (PNB), Biocostech, and VISA.

Minor sponsors are Bollore Logistics, Manila Standard, Tanduay Brands International, and Asia Brewery while donors are Department of Tourism, Ogawa, Newport World Resorts, Rolls Royce, and Boeing.

See partial first-round results:

CHAMPIONSHIP – Canlubang 155, Luisita 146, Manila Southwoods 143, Del Monte 139

FOUNDERS – Cebu Country Club 150, Villamor 130, Fil-Am Hawaii 128, Camp John Hay 125, Altavista 1 125, Pueblo de Oro 125, Alabang 122

SPORTSWRITER - Club Filipino de Cebu 133, Dirab 114, Guam Seniors 111, San Juanico 111, Leyte 114, Ping Golfer’s Club 109, MSU Marawi 107, Rancho Palos Verdes 105, Club Intramuros 103, Paoay 103, Edwin Andrew Airforce Base 98, SFO Alliance 96, Vancouver 95, SFO East Bay 93, Eagle Ridge Lagitek 91, Camp Evangelista 88, PGA British Columbia 87, Cotabato 86, Van City 1 83, Seattle 83, Mabuhay Golf of SFO 83, Filam Fairfield 79, UP Tee Jots 86, Honolulu 74, Moffet Fields 2 60

FRIENDSHIP - Canphil 112, Malaysian Eagle Hunter 101, Davao City 99, West Highlands 97, Parbreakers 87, South Cotabato 84, Mt Malindang 83, Filam NJ 82, Filam NJ 82, Veterans Golf 78, Filam SFO 76, Philam Central Florida 76, West Covina Warriors 74, Filcansa 73, Engineers and Architects (Eagle) 70, Ez Par 70, Moffet Fields Team 1 68, Van City 2 68Pinoy Vancouver 62, Bennett Valley 61, Fil Oz Sydney 63, MSU Marawi 2 61, Sky West 58, Pittsburg Filam 56, Brotherhood Sharp 46, Travellers 45, Tri City 30