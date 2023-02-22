Wael Arakji absent as Lebanese squad travels to Manila for game vs Gilas

WAEL Arakji will not suit up for Lebanon in the sixth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers against Gilas Pilipinas on Friday.

Arakji was not in the photos of the Lebanese squad, posted by the Lebanese Basketball Federation on its Facebook page, that made the trip to Manila to start their campaign in Window 6 of the qualifiers.

Lebanon news site Annahar also reported the absence of Arakji. The media outlet stated that Lebanon will have an "incomplete squad" for the sixth window that will also see them face New Zealand after the Manila trip.

Arakji, named Fiba Asia Cup MVP after leading Lebanon to the crown, was part of the initial 24-man pool Lebanon submitted to Fiba.

Arakji was the thorn on the side of Gilas during their previous encounter where he nailed clutch shots in Lebanon's 85-81 win at home in Beirut last August.

