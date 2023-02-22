Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Feb 22
    FIBA

    Wael Arakji absent as Lebanese squad travels to Manila for game vs Gilas

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Arakji Gilas Lebanon
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    WAEL Arakji will not suit up for Lebanon in the sixth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers against Gilas Pilipinas on Friday.

    Arakji was not in the photos of the Lebanese squad, posted by the Lebanese Basketball Federation on its Facebook page, that made the trip to Manila to start their campaign in Window 6 of the qualifiers.

    See Amid spate of Gilas injuries and pullouts, Dwight Ramos 'just shows up'

    Lebanon news site Annahar also reported the absence of Arakji. The media outlet stated that Lebanon will have an "incomplete squad" for the sixth window that will also see them face New Zealand after the Manila trip.

    undefined

    Arakji, named Fiba Asia Cup MVP after leading Lebanon to the crown, was part of the initial 24-man pool Lebanon submitted to Fiba.

    Arakji was the thorn on the side of Gilas during their previous encounter where he nailed clutch shots in Lebanon's 85-81 win at home in Beirut last August.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again