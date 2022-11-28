Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    APO seniors take Fil-Am lead with two solid rounds at BCC

    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    Demetrio Saclot urges a birdie putt to drop on No. 9.

    AFTER two difficult days at the short but tricky Baguio Country Club course, Alpha Phi Omega Golfers scored 181 to erect a 12-point lead over Srixon-IMG in the Am-Championship Division Seniors play of the 72nd Fil-Am Men's Invitational.

    The APO's Team Alpha opened with an 85 Sunday as Demy Saclot scored 28, Raul Lambino 22, Querubin Alcantara 18 and Antonio Florida 17.

    They charged further on Monday as Demetrio scored 30 and was backed up by Reynaldo Talatala's 24, Alcantar's 23 and Lambino's 19.

    Srixon-IMG has a 169 total. Bernard Chang, August Cruz and Francis Telan each shot a 22 and Efren Leonardo added 19 for an 85. They slowed down with 84 on Telan's 24, Cruz's 21, Leonard's 20 and Chang's 19.

    Defending champion Manila Southwoods is in third with 167 (87-80), followed by Dugong Bughaw 166 (80-86) and former champ Megafiber 164 (88-76).

