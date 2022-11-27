Luisita seniors lead Southwoods by two at start of Fil-Am Golf

BAGUIO CITY — Benjamin Sumulong scored 35 points while Martin Ilagan added 30 as Luisita opened a two-point lead over Manila Southwoods at the start of Fil-Championship division play in the 72nd Fil-Am Men’s invitational at the Camp John Hay Golf Club.

Luisita also drew solid support from Danilo Cruz and Rodel Mangulabnan, who each submitted 29 for the team’s output of 123 points that put it in the driver's seat heading to second-round play at the shorter Baguio Country Club layout.

Minoza is top Southwoods scorer

Manila Southwoods assembled 121 on the 34 of Raul Minoza, 30 of Junjun Plana, 29 of Theody Pascual and 28 of Manfred Guangko to stay close to its longtime rival in this tournament billed as the biggest amateur golf event in the world in terms of participation.

Although his team is in the lead, playing captain Sumulong said his wards could have scored better if not for the first-day jitters.

“We haven’t had a competition as big as this in the last three years. Everybody is adapting to team play again. We just have to keep grinding, especially in the last two rounds at the short but tricky Baguio Country Club, where the real scoring battle is,” Sumulong said.

Riviera is a distant third with 111 followed by Mamala Bay 106 and Leeward Filam of Hawaii 92.

In the Am-A division, Bibak NY/NJ iGolfers collected 79 points and 160 total in two rounds. Herbert Donglasan led all scorers with 34. Diman Felipe, Ramon Gaoat and John Dangos assisted with 18, 15 and 12, respectively.

At second spot is Pradera Verde (81-151). Willy Cabalce shot 24, Bobby Inigo made 23, Butch Bakunawa had 18 and Jojo Mercado added 16.