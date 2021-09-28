Singapore to serve as host for 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup

THE Philippine Azkals and the other Southeast Asian football national teams will go to Singapore for the centralized matches of the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup to be played from December 5 to January 1.

Suzuki Cup update

The Asean Football Federation on Tuesday announced that it is ditching, for the meantime, the home-and-away matches of the Suzuki Cup due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With our overriding priority being the health & safety of everyone involved, in the end this was the deciding factor when assessing the bids,” said AFF president Khiev Sameth. “We are very grateful for all the Member Associations who stepped forward to offer to host the tournament in these challenging times – it truly displayed the ASEAN spirit of strength and determination in the face of adversity.”

PHOTO: Jaime Campos

The Azkals are in Group A along with Thailand, Myanmar, Singapore, and the winner of the qualification phase between Brunei and Timor Leste.

Reigning champion Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Laos are in Group B.

Azkals team manager Dan Palami said the Singapore hosting is favorable to the squad as travel will be easier for the players whether foreign- or local-based.

“Singapore is not in the red list in terms of COVID-19 restrictions in other countries so I think traveling there will be easier. What is important for us is to assemble the right team for this tournament considering all the restrictions on different countries from where our players will come from. We set our ambitions high and we will represent the country in the best way we can,” said Palami.

