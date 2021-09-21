Azkals grouped with Thailand, Myanmar, Singapore in AFF Cup

THE Philippine national football team was drawn in Group A with Thailand, Myanmar, Singapore in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 in the draw ceremony held virtually on Tuesday.

The group will also have the winner of the qualification match between Brunei and Timor Leste.

The Azkals avoided an early clash with reigning champions Vietnam and runner-up Malaysia.

Vietnam and Malaysia are in Group B with Indonesia, Cambodia, and Laos.

Following two postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AFF Suzuki Cup has been set Dec. 5, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.

Southeast Asia’s premier football competition reportedly will be held in a home-and-away format of matches.

The Azkals had a solid showing in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, clinching a semifinal seat highlighted by three wins and draws against Thailand and Indonesia.

The Philippines lost to eventual champion Vietnam on aggregate, 4-2.

