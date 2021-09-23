Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Football

    PH Malditas eye Asian Cup spot in match vs Hong Kong

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Camille Wilson, Philippine Malditas AFC WOMEN'S ASIAN CUP
    Camille Wilson celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against Nepal.
    PHOTO: AFC

    THE Philippines goes up against Hong Kong on Friday with a spot in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup on the line at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

    PH Malditas vs Hong Kong preview

    The match, the last one in Group F of the qualification phase, is at 3 p.m. (6 p.m. Manila time)

    The Malditas earned a 2-1 win over Nepal on Saturday following late goals by Tahnai Annis and Camille Wilson.

    Philippine Malditas AFC WOMEN'S ASIAN CUP

    Hong Kong and Nepal ended in a scoreless draw on Tuesday, allowing the Malditas to take first place in Group F.

    Only the top placers in the group will advance to the competition set from January 20 to February 6 in India.

    “Overall, a great team effort,” said Wilson. “We played our hearts out. We played are hardest. It’s an amazing experience getting the winning goal.”

      The 25-year-old midfielder said the team coached by Marlon Maro has formed a cohesive unit even after the Manila-based players joined the squad following a training camp in California.

      “Our character, our hardwork, our determination really showed during that game,” said Wilson.

