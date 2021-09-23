PH Malditas eye Asian Cup spot in match vs Hong Kong

THE Philippines goes up against Hong Kong on Friday with a spot in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup on the line at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

PH Malditas vs Hong Kong preview

The match, the last one in Group F of the qualification phase, is at 3 p.m. (6 p.m. Manila time)

The Malditas earned a 2-1 win over Nepal on Saturday following late goals by Tahnai Annis and Camille Wilson.

PHOTO: AFC

Continue reading below ↓

Hong Kong and Nepal ended in a scoreless draw on Tuesday, allowing the Malditas to take first place in Group F.

Only the top placers in the group will advance to the competition set from January 20 to February 6 in India.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Overall, a great team effort,” said Wilson. “We played our hearts out. We played are hardest. It’s an amazing experience getting the winning goal.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 25-year-old midfielder said the team coached by Marlon Maro has formed a cohesive unit even after the Manila-based players joined the squad following a training camp in California.

“Our character, our hardwork, our determination really showed during that game,” said Wilson.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.