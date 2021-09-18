Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Sep 18
    Football

    Malditas strike late to stun Nepal, move on cusp of Asian Cup

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Philippine Malditas AFC WOMEN'S ASIAN CUP
    PHOTO: AFC

    THE Philippines beat Nepal, 2-1, behind late goals to escape with the victory on Saturday in the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers at the Jar Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

    Philippine Malditas vs Nepal recap

    Tahnai Annis equalized the match in the 89th, and substitute Camille Wilson knocked home the winning goal in stoppage time as the Malditas moved one win away from clinching a spot in the actual competition.

    Camille Wilson, Philippine Malditas AFC WOMEN'S ASIAN CUPCamille Wilson celebrates the go-ahead goal.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Bimala Chadhaury opened scoring in the ninth minute and the Malditas coached by Marlon Maro looked headed for the defeat before the equalizer.

    Annis scored the tie after a cross by Chandler McDaniel from the right wing. McDaniel also got the touch in the match-winner, after a cross by Camille Rodriguez, to Wilson for the score.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Malditas was coming off a lengthy training camp in California before heading to Uzbekistan.

      The Philippines looks to seal the place against Hong Kong on September 24 at the Jar Stadium.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AFC

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again