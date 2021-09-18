Malditas strike late to stun Nepal, move on cusp of Asian Cup

THE Philippines beat Nepal, 2-1, behind late goals to escape with the victory on Saturday in the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers at the Jar Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Tahnai Annis equalized the match in the 89th, and substitute Camille Wilson knocked home the winning goal in stoppage time as the Malditas moved one win away from clinching a spot in the actual competition.

Camille Wilson celebrates the go-ahead goal.

Bimala Chadhaury opened scoring in the ninth minute and the Malditas coached by Marlon Maro looked headed for the defeat before the equalizer.

Annis scored the tie after a cross by Chandler McDaniel from the right wing. McDaniel also got the touch in the match-winner, after a cross by Camille Rodriguez, to Wilson for the score.

The Malditas was coming off a lengthy training camp in California before heading to Uzbekistan.

The Philippines looks to seal the place against Hong Kong on September 24 at the Jar Stadium.

