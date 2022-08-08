United City, Kaya FC earn opening-day wins in PFL

DEFENDING champion United City FC showed its dominance, thrashing Maharlika Manila FC, 5-0, to open the new season of the Philippines Football League on Sunday at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Curt Dizon opened the scoring for UCFC in the eighth minute to set the tone for the blowout with goals also coming from Alen Robertson in the 24th minute and Matthew Custodio in the 36th.

UCFC continued to display its firepower in the second half with Kenshiro Daniels scoring in the 47th minute and Pocholo Bugas in the 59th minute.

It's an impressive debut for United City which hardly felt the absence of former captain Mike Ott, who signed with Barito Putera in Indonesia in the offseason.

Kaya FC also earned its first win with a 1-0 nipping of Azkals Development Team.

Sub Eric Giganto scored a header in stoppage time to give Kaya the first three points in the league, capping off a stellar first match for the club.

Nonetheless, it was a solid showing from ADT with Fil-Aussie goalkeeper Julian Schwarzer making a good account of himself against the relentless attack from Kaya's three-pronged combo of Jarvey Gayoso, Jhan Melliza, and captain Jovin Bedic.

