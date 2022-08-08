Journeyman Hamed Hajimehdi back with Stallion Laguna

HAMED HAJIMEHDI is back with Stallion for the 2022 Philippines Football League, eight years since a short stint with the Laguna football club.

The Iranian midfielder has bounced around Philippine-based teams and last suited up for Mendiola FC 1991 before returning to Stallion.

"New challenge, new atmosphere, new teammates," he said. "Mendiola is like my family for years already, but I just want change. That's why I left."

Hajimehdi, 33, is hoping to help Stallion Laguna reach the AFC Cup.

"When I saw the team, they had very good players, and very good coaches. They were very organized. I can help them also and we have to help each other to go to the AFC," he said.

It also helps that Hajimehdi has a good rapport with coach Ernie Nierras, saying, "He knows me 100-percent."

Though already seen as a veteran, he assured that his age won't be a problem in adapting to the hard-running and fitness-oriented Stallion crew.

"I have no problem with fitness. Everyday I train. Even in the offseason, I train," he said.

Stallion also welcomed back Ruben Doctora and added Jorrel Aristorenas, and fellow Mendiola transferees Michael Asong and Korean defender Kim Minsu. J. Castillo

