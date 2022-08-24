Schrock relishes being a role model for Azkals Development Team

STEPHAN Schrock is relishing his new role as mentor and elder statesman of the Azkals Development Team.

"I was very happy when I received the call to be part of ADT because it is important to groom the next generation of players. I think it's pretty important for young players to have someone to lean on, someone who went through lots of ups and downs and I'll try to pass on my experience and values that I picked on during my career," said the 35-year-old veteran.

Opting to join ADT for the ongoing Philippines Football League season and resisting to return to United City FC allows Schrock to continue what he has started after serving as the captain for the Philippine Azkals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

"As we know, we have an aging squad. The current senior team and the ADT program provides a platform for young players to join the professional league without jeopardizing their school and their scholarships," said the 5-foot-7 midfielder.

"It's important that the players get exposed at a young age so that they can adjust to the intensity, to the advanced level of playing and advanced skill level of Filipino players. Therefore, I'm very happy to link up with them and to be part of the team and share my knowledge."

Schrock's inputs on the sidelines has also been welcomed by coach Norman Fegidero.

“I'm allowed to assist the coaching staff and share my ideas with the coach. I share my ideas and we work everything out together as a team," said Schrock.

To the Fil-German booter, it is a step towards plans to coaching full-time and owning his own PFL club.

"That's still part of my plans, especially making myself one day available as an Azkals coach."

"That's a pretty big dream I have and something I really follow. As for having an own PFL team, that’s also an option but we’ll never know what will happen."

For now, Schrock is just relishing the moment as he hopes to build ADT into a legitimate contender in the PFL.

"I just focus on the present because that is all I have right now," he said. "What will happen in the future, we will find out. And so, I'll just focus on what tasks we have with the young players in the squad." Jethro Castillo

