Jarvey Gayoso finding groove with Kaya in return to offensive role

PLAYING with a renewed zest, Jarvey Gayoso is reestablishing his reputation as one of the best forwards in the Philippines Football League.

And after getting his first goal for Kaya FC, Gayoso expressed gratitude for coach Yu Hoshide's trust.

"I believe there's a lot of trust when it comes to starting me. I had to prove myself coming in here and that's the only thing I want to do, continue to prove myself,” said Gayoso after Kaya's 3-0 romp over Dynamic Herb Cebu FC on Sunday.

A top scorer for Ateneo in the UAAP, the 6-foot-1 striker was moved into a defender role upon his callup to the under-23 national team and also played as a winger for the Azkals Development Team.

It was only midway through the 2020 PFL bubble season when Gayoso was placed back in his natural position and became his team’s leading scorer in that tournament.

Continue reading below ↓

Gayoso continued to work his way up in the next season winning the Golden Boot Award in the 2021 Copa Paulino Alcantara while powering ADT to the Finals before bowing to powerhouse Kaya FC.

That same scoring vigor, however, wasn't there upon his move to Kaya FC largely due to him being utilized as a substitute wing-back, on top of the fitness issues that has beset him in the buildup to this season.

Watch Now

Gayoso is hopeful to get himself back to his old deadly form in hopes of contributing to Kaya FC's success in this campaign.

"This goal is a stepping stone to get my groove back. I love being on top and I love that the team trusts me to do what I can do up there," he said.

"We want to be more aggressive. We just want to be consistent and implement what we've practiced and what we've set for ourselves in the game and consistency was our key. We kept being aggressive even in the second half and I guess when it comes to endurance, we want to push ourselves a little bit more." Jethro Castillo

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.