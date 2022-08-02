Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Friendlies vs African, NZ, Jamaican teams eyed for Filipinas

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    Philippine women's football team Filipinas vs Tonga
    The Filipinas in action in a friendly against Tonga.
    PHOTO: Jeremy Ng

    THE Philippine women’s football team could be up for more friendlies later this year following their conquest in the AFF Women’s Championship.

    What's in store for Filipinas?

    Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta said a friendly in Dubai is being set up where the Filipinas could be playing in two matches in October.

    Araneta said friendlies in November are also on the table, with the matches possibly being held in the Philippines.

    “Hopeully, we can arrange for them to play in Dubai against an African team and maybe New Zealand team,” said Araneta.

    “Jamaica wants to come here in November. Hopefully, we can play Jamaica here and maybe one Asian country. Uzbekistan also wants to play here so maybe we can have a tri-nation tournament against Jamaican and against Uzbekistan,” Araneta said.

      The matches being planned are still separate from the initial proposal where the Filipinas will play a friendly against Costa Rica and a pocket tournament next year in the months leading to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

      “They are going to Costa Rica in October to play two games against Costa Rica,” said Araneta.

