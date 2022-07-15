Filipinas reach AFF Women's Championship final with rout of Vietnam

THE Philippine women’s football team will by vying for another historic milestone. But this time, they will have an opportunity to do so on home soil.

Buoyed by goals from skipper Tahnai Annis, Sarina Bolden, and Hali Long, the Filipinas barged into their first-ever AFF Women’s Championship finals appearance, dethroning Vietnam, 4-0, on Friday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Already bound for the Fifa Women’s World Cup next year, the PWNT achieved another first for the country as it arranged a title showdown on Sunday night against four-time AFF champion Thailand.

The semifinal victory was extra special as the Philippines has not tasted success against Vietnam over the past couple of years. In their most recent encounter in the Southeast Asian Games just last May, the Annis put the Filipinas ahead but the hosts went on to win, 2-1.

It was only fitting that the goal scorers were Annis and two other central figures of the team in their match against a fellow World Cup-bound squad.

Long broke the ice in the 31st with a header off a corner by Annis, who then scored a goal of her own on a penalty kick in the 51st.

The Philippines advances to the AFF Women's Championship title match for the first time. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Bolden was a recipient of another assist from Annis as she headed home the corner in the 61st to the delight of the 3,233 spectators at the venue.

The Filipina striker scored a brace as Bolden connected on another header off a short cross by Quinley Quezada in the 70th.

Thailand advanced to the final after a 2-0 win over Myanmar earlier in the day.

Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic couldn’t be happier with the performance against a team he believes is the best in Southeast Asia.

“That was probably the most complete performance. I’ve been watching Philippine women’s team for the last three, four years but this is probably the best this team has ever played,” said Stajcic.

Bolden has seven goals in the tournament after another masterful performance for the striker who had a hat trick against Indonesia on July 10.

“It’s really a great feeling. They are arguably one of the best teams in Asia. To be able to have not one but two goals against a formidable opponent is really great. But I couldn’t do it without my teammates,” said Bolden.

