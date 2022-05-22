Scott Cooper steps down as Azkals head coach

SCOTT Cooper has stepped down from his post as the head coach of the Philippine men's football team.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) made the announcement on Sunday.

"We thank coach Scott for sharing his knowledge, time, effort and making great sacrifices to our men’s national team program," said PFF national teams' committee chairman Dan Palami.

"We had our share of challenges handling the team and competing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time in charge, we were able to secure commitment from players who we believe can help us in achieving our goals. We wish coach Scott all the best in his future endeavors."

Cooper handled the Azkals first as a caretaker in June 2018 before he was officially appointed to the post in August of that year. He slid down to assistant when Sven-Goran Eriksson was hired in October 2018, before being re-appointed in January 2019.

Under his watch, the Philippines put up a strong showing in the group stages of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

He also briefly handled the Azkals Development Team in the 2020 Philippines Football League.

"It was a pleasure working with all the staff and players. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Dan Palami for his trust and support and Stephan Schrock and Neil Etheridge for their unwavering support," Cooper said.

The PFF is set to name Cooper's replacement with the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification set in Ulaanbaatar whete the Azkals will face Yemen, hosts Mongolia, and Palestine from June 8 to 14 in Mongolia.

