Filipinas rally past Myanmar to win bronze for 1st SEAG medal in 37 years

HANOI - The Philippine women's football team pulled off a dramatic 2-1 victory over Myanmar to capture the bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh.

Sarina Bolden scored the equalizer in the 73rd minute before Quinley Quezada notched the go-ahead goal three minutes later to stun Myanmar.

The Filipinas celebrated the victory on the field after the final whistle, to give the team their first SEA Games medal in 37 years when the Philippines won the bronze in 1985 when the women's tournament only had three teams.

