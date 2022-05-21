Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 21
    SEA Games

    Filipinas rally past Myanmar to win bronze for 1st SEAG medal in 37 years

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Philippine women's football team Filipinas vs Myanmar SEA games
    The Filipinas celebrate a crucial goal.
    PHOTO: Raymond Braganza/PWNT

    HANOI - The Philippine women's football team pulled off a dramatic 2-1 victory over Myanmar to capture the bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh.

    Filipinas win bronze

    Sarina Bolden scored the equalizer in the 73rd minute before Quinley Quezada notched the go-ahead goal three minutes later to stun Myanmar.

    The Filipinas celebrated the victory on the field after the final whistle, to give the team their first SEA Games medal in 37 years when the Philippines won the bronze in 1985 when the women's tournament only had three teams.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The Filipinas celebrate a crucial goal.
      PHOTO: Raymond Braganza/PWNT

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again