Filipinas take group lead after seven-goal romp over Singapore

THE Philippines essayed the most lopsided victory thus far in the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship, blanking Singapore, 7-0, on Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Team captain Tahnai Annis had a brace while also helping make a couple of other goals of the Filipinas in a fitting follow-up to their stunning 1-0 victory over world-ranked Australia on Monday.

The Filipinas took the solo lead in Group A with six points after Thailand and Australia ended up in a 2-2 tie earlier in the day.

Annis was credited with her first goal, the second for the Philippines, in the 10th minute off a deflection from a Singapore defender. She knocked home the second in the 19th, an unlikely bounce to her head that wound up at the top left corner and over the outstretched hands of Singapore ‘keeper Beatrice Tan Li Bin.

Isabella Flanigan was the first goal scorer in the ninth and it was all Philippines from there. Sarina Bolden, the lone goal scorer in the match against Australia, also joined the fray with a header in the 38th as the hosts went to the break with a 4-0 lead.

Sara Eggesvik picked up where the Philippines left off with a goal in the 46th, while Kaya Hawkinson also scored on a corner by Annis before Annicka Castaneda capped the dazzling night by rifling in the goal off a deflection by the keeper in the 68th.

