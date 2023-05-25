PFF president unfazed by Filipinas' medal-less SEA Games campaign

PHILIPPINE Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta isn’t sweating over the Philippine women’s national football team’s early exit in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

After heading into the tournament among the favorites for the gold medal, the Filipinas failed to make the semifinals as Myanmar edged them due to a superior goal difference.

Araneta, however, draws confidence from the Filipinas' final group-stage game, where they ended up winning over now four-time SEA Games champion and fellow World Cup qualifier Vietnam, 2-1.

“Ako nga, sabi ko nga eh, yung resilience ng team di ba andoon eh. Yung determination nila to excel," Araneta said. "Kasi after we lost to Myanmar, then we won against Malaysia, but Vietnam, parang they topped the group but we you know, we showed them who are really the best [in Southeast Asia].”

The Filipinas have now won two straight games against regional powerhouse Vietnam and the football chief said that speaks volumes of the Filipinas' current form.

“[Vietnam] won the championship. But we’re the only team that beat the champions. So ako, I’m proud of what they have done. Hindi sila nag-give up.” He said.

The Filipinas are on a short break before coming together for camp next month to prepare for the World Cup slated to begin in New Zealand this July.