Filipinas ousted from race for Olympics after Uzbekistan win vs India

THE Philippines has been eliminated from contention in the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament following the results of the remaining matches in the second round across Asia.

Uzbekistan routed India, 3-0, in their Group C match in Tashkent to become the best second placer across the three groups to make it to the third and final round of the qualifiers for the Paris Games.

The Philippines also ended up in second place in Group A with two wins and a loss, but Uzbekistan took the last seat in the third and final round due to a superior goal difference of +2, compared to the Filipinas’ -4.

Japan defeated Vietnam, 2-0, in Tashkent, and China drew with South Korea, 1-1, in Xiamen, results which were favorable to the Filipinas side until Uzbekistan won. The Philippines needed at least a draw or an India win in order to advance outright.

Before the Uzbekistan win, the Filipinas beat Iran, 1-0, in Perth to close the second round at second place with six points in Group A behind Australia, which won all three matches including a 3-0 victory over Chinese Taipei.

The Filipinas opened their second round campaign with a 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei, but were left with a mountain to climb after they were routed by Australia, 8-0.

PHOTO: PFF/PWNT/Neil Bravo

North Korea and Japan also topped Group B and C respectively to also capture a ticket in the third round where they will be contesting the two places to Paris.

