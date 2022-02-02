ANALYSIS: Sarina Bolden's movements are key for Pilipinas WNT

WHEN Sarina Bolden nudged the game-winning penalty over the 39th ranked team Chinese Taipei, all eyes were definitely on her.

She became the hero that overcame the nerve-wracking penalty shootout, giving the Philippines its very first World Cup berth in football history.

Bolden firmly believes that the Philippines could win it all.

After all, they did manage to upset the powerhouses in the women’s football scene. Who would have thought that the ranked 64th footballing nation in the women’s scene would prevail against the 38th seeded Thailand?

But aside from her heroic penalty shot and her belief and confidence with her teammates, let's take a close look at her movement around the pitch — an undeniable asset for coach Alen Stajcic’s gameplan.

Sarina Bolden a traditional center-forward on the central areas

Bolden’s strength and her towering presence against Chinese Taipei, mixed with the deep playmaking capabilities from Jessica Miclat, creates a wealth of opportunities for the team still popularly known as the Malditas.

You could clearly see that with her movements on the central areas upfront. If Bolden decides to drop deep, she would attract a defender, which would create a gap in the opposition’s defense.

Armed with her physical attributes, she has two options to capitalize on those gaps.

Using her strength, Bolden can hold her own against one of the center-backs and pass the ball to a runner. Or she could use her height and head the ball to her teammate, who will then run past the exposed spaces.

But throughout the match, Bolden didn't just focus on the center pitch, as she has even shifted to the wide areas.

Movement on the flanks

On the flanks, Bolden’s strength could also be capitalized as she could force matchup nightmares against fullbacks who are no match of her physicality.

We’ve seen glimpses of this against Chinese Taipei, when Bolden would run her way past the defense, leading to some crossing opportunities. It didn't matter which flank — Bolden can cross that ball using her left or right foot.

But aside from her dominating ability to take advantage of her foes, her movement on the pitch creates more tactical options for Coach Alen Stajcic.

Against Chinese Taipei, Stajcic revealed a huge emphasis on possession football using a 3-man defense. Perhaps he could bring this gameplan to a different level against other teams with Bolden’s versatility.

In fact, it can be argued that the Malditas coach hews close to Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan or Graham Potter’s Brighton and Albion squad — teams with a solid possession game and a three-man defensive unit.

Bolden could be used as a Karim Benzema-type of player who would move on either flank to create numerical advantages, which in turn supports the wingers and fullbacks in moving the ball forward.

And in case they need more help, one of the centerbacks could move forward.

This would also force the defense to focus on the overloaded flank, which will free up the other side for a Malditas fullback to capitalize and tear down the opposition’s defensive structure — ultimately making Bolden more effective in case she can’t outmuscle or outmaneuver her foes.

With the Pilipinas WNT carrying on their AFC Asian Cup campaign with a match against Korea on Thursday, let's see how Stajcic and the team's tactical movements play out.

