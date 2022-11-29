Over 50 young Filipino fencers vying for honors in KL age-group tilt

MORE than 50 Filipino fencers from Canlas Fencing will compete in the 1st Malaysian Fencing Federation Minime International Tournament set Dec. 1 to 4 at the Arena Tan Sri Hamzah gymnasium inside the Olympic Council Malaysia (OCM) in Kuala Lumpur.

Organized by the Malaysia Fencing Federation led by its president Rusni Abu Hassan, competitions are set in all three weapons in the men’s and women’s categories from the age brackets of Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16.

Leading the charge for the CF fencers are recent winners in the Thailand Fencing Federation Jodie Tan and Victoria Ebdane, who will see action in the U12 and U14 women’s team and individual foil events. Also in the team is Antonio Manuel, winner in the TFF Minime.

Tan, who also won in the Singapore Minime, will join hands with Ebdane, winner in Southeast Asian Fencing Federation Minime in Malaysia and silver medalist in U12 and U14 TFF Minime.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

They will be joined in the U14 women’s team foil competition by Aubrey Fernandez and Opao Catantan - sister of Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Samantha Catantan.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also seeing action in the tournament are Willa Liana Galvez, Yuna Canlas and Diaz sisters Aliyah and Amber in women’s U12 foil, as well as Nicol Canlas and Shy Catantan - youngest of the Catantan sisters - in women’s U12 sabre.

Watch Now

Jose Faber Cabrera and Miguel Chavez are competing in U16 men’s epee, and Khiane Felipe in U14 and U16 men’s sabre.

Backed by NLEX, San Miguel Corporation, Rain or Shine, Converge and Smart Sports, Galvez is coming off a breakthrough gold medal win in the U12 women’s individual foil division in Republic Fencing’s Young Masketeers Series 2022, where Nicol Canlas also ruled the U12 women’s sabre.

“We’re excited for the fencers, because in this Minime Competition in Malaysia they’ll not just experience fighting for flag and country, but they’ll be up against some of the best fencers in Asia because aside from the host country, there is Thailand, Singapore, Korea, Hong Kong and event Australia,” said former national fencing team head coach Amat Canlas, co-founder of CF with Sally Aramburo.