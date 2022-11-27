Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fencing

    Galvez, Canlas take gold in Republic Fencing meet

    by from the wires
    4 hours ago
    Willa Liana Galvez Nicol Amethyst Canlas
    Left photo: Willa Liana Galvez in action at the Republic Fencing’s Young Musketeers Series 2022. Right: Nicol Amethyst Canlas, left, and Galvez hold their gold medals.
    PHOTO: CF Photo

    CANLAS Fencing bets Willa Liana Galvez and Nicol Amethyst Canlas ruled their respective events in the final day of competition of Republic Fencing’s Young Musketeers Series 2022 on Saturday at the RF club in P. Tuason, Quezon City.

    Willa Liana Galvez, Canlas rule RF events

    Galvez defeated Precious Sison of Calle de Armas, 6-1, in the finals of Under-12 women’s foil. It was the first gold medal for the 11-year old Galvez, a grade 6 student of University of the East.

    Merida Amber Diaz, also of CF, earned a bronze medal together with Bobby Dime of RF. The top-seeded Galvez edged Diaz in the semifinals, 10-4, while no. 3 Sison stunned no. 2 Dime, 3-2, in the other semifinal pairing.

    As for Canlas, she won against fellow CF fencer Jaden Divinagracia to claim the gold medal in U-12 women’s sabre. Divinagracia settled with a silver medal, while Kirsten Shanelle “Shy” Catantan of CF and Baley Olayres took bronze medals.

    Canlas, daughter of former national fencing team headcoach Rolando “Amat” Canlas, Jr,. is also grade 6 student of UE.

      Other CF winners in the said competition are Eyce Olarte, silver medalist in the U-12 men’s sabre; Ralph Xenen Cuenca and Enrico Joaquin Ronsayro, bronce medalists in U-14 men’s sabre; and Iñigo Dovinagracia, Jayden Shoemaker and Lance Gabriel Dy, gold, silver and bronze medal winners in the U-12 men’s foil.

      The said event is a good preparation for CF fencers as more that 60 athletes of the the club are set to join in the Malaysia Minime Competition on December 1-4 in Kuala Lumpur.

