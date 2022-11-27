Galvez, Canlas take gold in Republic Fencing meet

CANLAS Fencing bets Willa Liana Galvez and Nicol Amethyst Canlas ruled their respective events in the final day of competition of Republic Fencing’s Young Musketeers Series 2022 on Saturday at the RF club in P. Tuason, Quezon City.

Galvez defeated Precious Sison of Calle de Armas, 6-1, in the finals of Under-12 women’s foil. It was the first gold medal for the 11-year old Galvez, a grade 6 student of University of the East.

Merida Amber Diaz, also of CF, earned a bronze medal together with Bobby Dime of RF. The top-seeded Galvez edged Diaz in the semifinals, 10-4, while no. 3 Sison stunned no. 2 Dime, 3-2, in the other semifinal pairing.

As for Canlas, she won against fellow CF fencer Jaden Divinagracia to claim the gold medal in U-12 women’s sabre. Divinagracia settled with a silver medal, while Kirsten Shanelle “Shy” Catantan of CF and Baley Olayres took bronze medals.

Canlas, daughter of former national fencing team headcoach Rolando “Amat” Canlas, Jr,. is also grade 6 student of UE.

Other CF winners in the said competition are Eyce Olarte, silver medalist in the U-12 men’s sabre; Ralph Xenen Cuenca and Enrico Joaquin Ronsayro, bronce medalists in U-14 men’s sabre; and Iñigo Dovinagracia, Jayden Shoemaker and Lance Gabriel Dy, gold, silver and bronze medal winners in the U-12 men’s foil.

The said event is a good preparation for CF fencers as more that 60 athletes of the the club are set to join in the Malaysia Minime Competition on December 1-4 in Kuala Lumpur.