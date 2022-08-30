Victoria Ebdane, Willa Galvez lead CF team competing in Singapore fencing tilt

MORE than 30 fencers from Canlas Fencing are set to compete against the best young talents in the region in the Singapore Minime Fencing Festival scheduled Sept. 2 to 4 at the OCBC Arena in Kallang, Singapore.

Victoria Ebdane and Antonio Manuel, as well as Jodie Tan and Willa Galvez lead the CF delegation in the tournament for the foil weapon 14-under, 12-under and 10-under divisions.

Ebdane is fresh from an impressive campaign in the Southeast Asia Fencing Federation Minime last week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where she won gold medal in the foil U-12 category and silver medal in the foil U-14 division.

Antonio earned a silver medal in the foil U-14, while Yohann Malik Roldan, who will also see action in Singapore, claimed a bronze medal in the foil U-12 event in Malaysia.

Tan pocketed the gold medal in the foil U-12 class during the One Canlas Fencing Competition early this month in Sta. Mesa, where Galvez earned a bronze medal in the same category. NLEX, Converge, NorthPort, Rain or Shine, Smart Sports and San Miguel Corporation backed her participation.

Continue reading below ↓

See Rousing Gilas win leaves netizens divided

“We at Canlas Fencing, we’re very excited that our young fencers will be seeing action in the prestigious Singapore Minime Fencing Festival,” said Sally Aramburo, co-founder of Canlas Fencing with former national team mentor Rolando “Amat” Canlas Jr.

Watch Now

“Some of our fencers participating in Singapore have won medals in Malaysia, and hopefully we’ll be able to win some more in Singapore. But more than the wins, the experience of competing again abroad is what we’re excited for our young fencers.”

Also seeing action in the tournament are Opao Catantan, Yuna Canlas, Jada and Jaden Divinagracia, Aliyah and Amber Diaz, and Christine Morales in girls foil; Clyde, Yllac and Wyatt Guinto, Lance and Kyle Dy, Gael Villaluna, Lucas Palafox, KD Castillo, Elijah Timbol, Miloy Estreta, Santi Mineses, Inigo Divinagracia and Matteo Canlas in boys foil.

Also in the CF delegation are Kyra Skylie Cleto and Simone Maria Atilano in girls sabre, Enrrico Ronsayro and Ralph Cuenca in boys sabre, Diego Son and Leandro Apita in boys epee.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.