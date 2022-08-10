Robert Cabaero, Ysa Catantan lead winners in age-group fencing tilt

PHILIPPINE fencing training pool members Robert Cabaero and Ysa Catantan bagged gold medals in the 4th One Canlas Fencing Competition at the SM City Sta. Mesa in Manila.

Ysa Catantan, sister of Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Samantha, beat younger sister Sophia, 15-6, in the title women’s under-23 foil title match. Miyake Capina and Aubrey Fernandez earned the bronze medals.

The 19-year-old Cabaero, a first year college student at University of the East, defeated Louis Shoemaker in the men’s 23-under foil final, 15-7. Joseph Amores and Keonn Davies took the bronze medals.

Davies rebounded from his setback in the 23-under by pocketing the gold in men’s 17-under, beating Shoemaker in the final, 15-12. Antonio Manuel of Paref Northfield-CF and James Lim of CF took the bronze medals.

Meg Gervacio won the women’s 17-under with a 15-5 victory against Fernandez. Sophia Catantan and Jada Divinagracia went home with the bronze medals.

Jodie Tan of St. Jude Catholic School-CF clobbered Nicol Canlas of UE-CF 10-2 in the 12-under division. Kyle Dy of CF and RF’s Jethro Chan earned bronze.

Inigo Divinagracia of Multi-Intelligence International School-CF Divinagracia edged Rhenjoe Contado of Pasig Fencing Team 10-8 also in 12-under. Willa Liana Galvez and Shy Catantan bagged bronze medals.

In the 10-under division, Christine Morales and Lance Jayden Shoemaker of CF Win the gold medals, John Nicole Garcia of CF and Anaiya Chandani were the winners in the 8-under.

In epee, the winners include Faber Cabrera of CF and Jaymi delos Santos of UE in men’s and women’s U-23, JR dela Cruz of Modern Pentathlon and Solana Trinidad of HSG-CF in U-17, Reyzel Geronimo of CDA and Nina Canlas of CF in U-13.

In sabre, Anthony Concepcion and Queendenise Dalmacio ruled the U-23 competition, while Khiane Felipe and Adrianne Lising, both from UE, topped the U-17 group of the tournament held as part of the fourth anniversary celebration of Canlas Fencing, established by former Philippine Team coach Rolando “Amat” Canlas Jr. and Sally Aramburo.

