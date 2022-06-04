Canlas Fencing, UE, MP of Ormoc share honors in interlub fencing tilt

FENCERS from the University of the East, Canlas Fencing club and Ormoc City’s Modern Pentathlon emerged as big winners in the 1st Canlas Fencing Inter-Club Challenge recently at the SM City Centerpoint Cyberzone hall in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Victoria Ebdane of CF/Home School Global bagged the gold medal in the U12 Women’s Foil as she bested Jodie Danielle Tan of CF/St. Jude College School in the finals, 5-4. Victoria Paula Malvar and Yuna Samuelle Canlas – also from CF – bagged bronze medals.

Ebdane teamed up with Nicol Amethyst Canlas and Erich Chloe Corpus as CF 1 defeated CF 2 of Willa Liana Galvez, Christine Morales and Tan 36-25 in the U12 Team Women’s Foil.

In the U12 Men’s Foil, Inigo Divinagracia of CF/Ateneo edged Jaime Yupangco of Republic Fencing, 10-4, in the finals, while Lucas Palafox of CF/Southridge and Rayne Louie Maravilla of QC-SEP earned bronze medals in the four-day meet.

Divinagracia joined hands with Ashvin Chandnani, Ayne Win Olarete and Yohann Malik Roldan to give CF the gold in the U12 Team Men’s Foil by beating Bladesmith’s Luke Elliot Cheng, Juhan Lee, David Ong and Migo Tan in thrilling fashion, 36-35.

Hannah Dominique Belarmino of QC-SEP won the gold in the U17 Women’s Foil over Aubrey Paulean Fernandez of CF/UE, while Maricar Matienzo of UE pocketed the gold in the U23 Women’s Foil versus Belarmino.

Matienzo teamed up with Anne Nicole Baring, Nina Dominique Canlas and Eytria Olarte to give UE the gold in the U23 Women’s Foil Team against CF’s Margarette Eliah Gervacio, Sophia Shekainah Catantan, Kaijinsei Dela Serna and Fernandez.

In the U17 Men’s Foil, Keonn Landon Davies of CF/MIIS won the gold, and Louis Marti Shoemaker of CF/UE earned the silver, while Brynt Ember Gale and James Limuel Lim – both from CF – took the bronze medals.

UE’s Ygnatius Robert Cabaero won the gold medal in the U23 Men’s Foil, while the silver went to Shoemaker. Shawn Nicollei Felipe of UE and Marcus Antonio Manuel of CF/Paref Northfield took bronze medals.

Cabaero and Felipe helped UE win the gold medal in the U23 Men’s Foil Team with Gale and Avit Obzunar against CF’s Davies, Lim, Shoemaker and Dustin Jarett Tan of CF/SJCS. Clyde Lorenzo and Yllac Javier Guinto, Diego Rafael Son and Manuel settled for the bronze for CF/Paref.

In the U10 division, Jaden Shoemaker of CF won the gold in the Men’s Foil, while Yuna Canlas of CF claimed the title in the Women’s Foil. Canlas also helped CF win the U10 mixed team with Jonie Laurene Ching, Merida Amber Diaz and Christine Morales.

Backed by ALX Cargo Logistics Corporation, Hello Glow by Ever Bilena, San Miguel Corporation (SMC), Converge, Uno Fuel, Milo, Pocari Sweat and Stanley Philippines, the event also saw Charles Eduard Babatio of UE win the U17 Men’s sabre, UE’s Shareen Angel Francess Beltran top the U17 Women’s division, Christian Anthony Concepcion of UE win the U23 Men’s side and UE’s Elvielyn Joy Javinar top the U23 Women’s division.

In Epee, Modern Pentathlon’s Alexa Larrazabal (U17 Women’s) and JR Rex Dela Cruz (U17 Men’s) clinched the gold medals.

Cyrylle Anne Schofield of UE and national fencer Jian Miguel Bautista captured the gold medals in the women’s and men’s U23 divisions. UE won against MP for the U23 Men’s Team Epee title, and also emerged victorious against QC-SEP in the U23 Women’s Team Epee.

