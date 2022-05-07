CANLAS Fencing club came up with another dominant performance, taking 12 of the 22 gold medals at stake in the 2022 Duelympics at the Festival Mall in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Keonn Landon Davies of CF-MIIS led the CF campaign as the 17-year-old captured three gold medals. A participant in the 2022 Junior/Cadet World Fencing Championships in Dubai, Davies ruled both the men’s foil Open and the Under-23 foil divisions.

Davies earned his third gold medal when he teamed up with Dustin Tan, Louise Shoemaker and James Lim in the men’s team foil division of the two-day meet organized by Ezkrima.

In the women’s team foil, the CF Team A of Marina Carbonel, Kaijinsei dela Serna, Meg Garvacio and Jodie Tan defeated Aubrey Fernandez, Opao Catantan, Alyzabeth Leiana Gilbert and Juliana Jimenez of CF Team B.

CF’s U-10 mixed team foil also won as the Team A of Willa Galvez, Yuna Canlas, Amber Diaz and Keith Daniel Castillo downed CF’s Team B of Matteo Canlas, Yohann Roldan, Jayden Shoemaker and Wyatt Guinto.

Victoria Ebdane also won gold for CF, ruling the U-12 girls foil, while Inigo Divinagracia won gold in the U-12 boys foil, and Elan Ombao pocketed the gold for CF in the mixed foil U-8.

Triple-gold winner Keonn Landon Davies with Canlas Fencing founder Rolando "Amat" Canlas Jr.

Other fencers that won gold for CF, which has training centers at Fass Building in Pittsburg Street and at Victoria Sports Center along EDSA, are Jaden Divinagracia in the girls sabre U-12, Kyra Skylie Cleto in the girls sabre U-14, and Luis Inigo Deveza in the boys epee U-16.

CF founder Rolando “Amat” Canlas Jr., also the national team coach, said that tournaments like this are important as Filipino fencers continue to develop their skills.

“Our goal remains the same and that is to produce as many fencers as possible that we hope to someday be part of the national team. Winning in tournaments like this is a testament that we are on the right direction,” said Canlas.

