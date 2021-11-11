Yawi and Renejay out of Nexplay? Speculations arise in NXP bootcamp

IN AN echo of the goings-on right before Season 9, speculations regarding Tristian “Yawi” Cabrera and Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse’s potential departure have been revealed in Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio’s recent vlog post entitled, “RENEJAY YAWI OUT.”

This wasn’t the first time that Nexplay's big three was rumored to separate, as this has been an ongoing trend before Season 8 began, only for them to end up sticking together.

Dogie started the video by saying that teams are interested to acquire the services of two members of Nexplay’s big three.

“May dalawang kinukuha sa amin basically si Yawi pati si Renejay. Renejay wala pang final answer. Si Yawi meron na, so discussion na kami sa isang team na gusto niya,” said the coach-turned-player.





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He then added that four teams have expressed interest to sign Nexplay’s main roamer.

“I cannot open it pa kase super private nun syempre and gusto kong I-announce na yung team na yun na na-acquire nila si Yawi. Kase may 4 teams na kumukuha kay Yawi.”

Nexplay had earlier announced that Neil "Midnight" De Guzman had relinquished his role as team analyst.

Dogie addresses criticisms against him

Besides announcing the rumored player movements in the bootcamp, Ignacio mused about sentiments on the backlash that he might receive.

“Eto palagi kase bato ng tao, ‘Buti aalis na yan kase ikaw ganyan ganyan tapos ganto ganto.’ Kagustuhan ng bata yan. Pag may aalis, isisisi sa akin," he lamented. "Oo hindi ko talaga sila pipigilan. 'Yan yung kagustuhan nila eh.”

He even defended player movements by saying that a shift in environment is necessary for growth.

Dogie said, “To be honest, guys, gusto ko na mag-grow yung ibang player kase pag nasa iisang team ka lang, hindi ka lumilipat ng team hindi ka magiging mature sa bawat bagay eh.”

Continue reading below ↓

He brought up the example of Jeff Lenjesson “S4gitnu” Subang, who went through many changes after leaving Execration for Nexplay EVOS.

Dogie also narrated his own experiences in Belgium, where he learned how to assess which environment suited him in the numerous jobs he had to enter.

At the last part of his vlog, Dogie addressed critics who argued that he is basically generating fuss for content.

“Part 'to scripted, part 'to content, sa akin kase buhay yung nagaganap sa bootcamp yung sinasabi ko. Wala kayong magagawa content daily vlog ako eh," he said. "Kung anong nagaganap dito kailangan kong sabihin sa inyo para updated kayo hindi yung lalabas pa sa iba, makiki-tsismis ganyan. I’m just being transparent sa inyo. Hindi niyo ako masisisi kase ganoon talaga eh. Gusto kong lumabas sa bunganga ko para hindi kayo magspe-speculate."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.