Yassi Pressman launches her own play-to-earn platform, the Players Elite Guild

ACTRESS, model, singer, dancer, and acclaimed host Yassi Pressman can now add another title to her resume: tech founder.

The twenty-seven-year-old Pressman is gearing up to launch a new play-to-earn platform in the Philippines. Called Players Elite Guild (PEG), it was founded tohelp Filipinos earn more in the web3 economy.

PEG hopes to establish inclusive business culture that promotes self-improvement and unity, while focusing on sharing the educational tools on Web3.0, and the opportunities it can give for financial freedom.

“For example, the platform’s features will help professionalize and stabilize the income of full-time players, while reducing the learning curve — and friction — of casual players who wish to dabble in different games,” said Pressman.

“Our platform will cater to gamers from all backgrounds. We want to show that P2E — like ecommerce — can be for every Filipino forward-thinking enough to give the space a try.”

Pressman added that they also hope to build winning relationships with game developers, game operators, and other industry stakeholders.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PEG will also offer members opportunity to mine crypto

The technology deployment on the P2E platform is being led by Liezl Pecson, who is an information technologist, a blockchain architect certified by the Blockchain Council, and one of the foremost experts in Web3 development in the Philippines.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pecson has previously built a decentralized blockchain with national and international implementations, a decentralized internet, and even the first fiat mobile wallet built atop a blockchain.

“Our development is guided entirely by the needs of our users — in this case, both gamers and game developers," she said. "For game developers, we’re enabling them to incorporate P2E models right into their ecosystem with a full suite of tools. For gamers, we’re enabling them to do what they do best: have fun while earning."

For the security of both parties, Pecson explained that the platform will be secured via BLOX, a decentralized blockchain that will help process and validate transactions via smart contracts executed via their own token. This will ensure that both game developers and gamers can safely and confidently transact, enabling both to better focus on the heart of the gaming experience.

Continue reading below ↓

Pressman gravitated toward BLOX, as opposed to other global blockchains, because it has earned significant traction recently. Both JCash CEO Emil Banno and the crypto marketplace Coexstar have chosen BLOX for their business ventures.

Pressman also appreciated that BLOX, like PEG, is inherently democratic. Filipinos can participate in the success of BLOX by mining BLX, its native token, on their Mac or PC. Doing so rewards miners with BLX, which will be publicly listed in August on Coexstar, which is licensed by both the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“It’s rare for Filipinos to get the opportunity to participate in the broader success of an ecosystem. That’s why I would encourage them to mine BLX from their desktop. By mining, they gain a foothold in the future of BLX, PEG, and indeed the very foundation of Web3.0 in the Philippines,” said Pressman, adding that mining can be a lucrative income stream for Filipinos who partake in the activity.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.