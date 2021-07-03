Yassi Pressman meets Dame Lillard, thanks him for P1M PGH donation

“IT’S ABOUT Dame(e) Time we see each other in person.”

On a trip to Los Angeles, Yassi Pressman met up with one of the biggest benefactors of her donation drive to help out PGH, the Manila government hospital hit by a massive fire last May 16.

“[I] wanna say thank you to this big guy for spending time today, helping me out during my reachout in the PH when the Philippine General Hospital caught fire,” she said in the caption of a photo she posted on her social media pages, showing Damian Lillard and Yassi together.

The actress, who had a long stint in ABS-CBN’s show Ang Probinsyano, added that Lillard was “a kind-hearted person.”

“You truly are a gem,” she said. “So down to earth. My most favorite player.”

Yassi Pressman revealed Dame's donation

Lillard donated the equivalent of P1 million to Pressman’s donation drive. She revealed Dame’s generosity in a post last May 29.

"Huuuuuge thanks to big brother @DamianLillard for sending over such a generous amount, kahit na wala siya sa Pilipinas, just to be able to help," Pressman said in a post.

A mainstay of the Trail Blazers, Lillard fought valiantly in their playoff series against the Nuggets, even exploding with a 55-point rampage during Game 5 of their first-round faceoff earlier this month. But his heroics were in vain, as Portland were eliminated in six games. The team, though, still has the longest active streak of playoff appearances in the league.

