Weeks after capturing SEA Games gold, Rayray departs Wild Rift team

AFTER CAPTAINING Sibol’s Wild Rift women’s division to a dominant gold medal run in the recently concluded Southeast Asian Games, GrindSky Eris’ Christine “Rayray” Natividad revealed on Twitter that she is officially leaving her organization.

“GS Rayray officially signing out,” she said.

A source close to the team confirmed to Spin.ph that Natividad will step down.

While the team has yet to release an official statement regarding her departure, Rayray posted a message, presumably from within the organization, that thanked her for her efforts.

“It’s a pleasure having you as part of the team. Of course, it’s sad that you are leaving the team but [we are] relieved knowing that you are doing this to take care of your own self. Send [our] regards to your family,” said the message.

“You hold a special part of GrindSky, and we will always be here waiting for your comeback, wherever it may be. Salamat Ray!"

Rayray had already hinted at her departure from Wild Rift

In response to her revelation, Singapore Women’s Wild Rift Team Manager, Jolene “Lustreless” Poh, wished her “All the best!”

Even before her recent Tweet, Rayray already hinted at her departure last week, while the team was in Iloilo.

“Quitting esports for good! This will be my last trip with GrindSky Eris!”

