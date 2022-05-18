Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    PH earns first Hanoi esports medal as Sibol Wild Rift Women's takes gold

    by gab pe
    Just now
    SIBOL Women's Wild Rift completed its run in the Southeast Asian Games with a 3-0 sweep of Singapore, earning a gold medal — the national esports team's first podium finish in the biennial meet.

    Yesterday, the team entered the semis undefeated, but dropped one game against Thailand during their faceoff earlier today. The team roared back with a vengeance in the finals, decisively beating the SG squad 16-9 and 17-8 in the first two games of the best of five series.

    Sibol, composed of GrindSky Esports' Charize “Yugen” Doble, Christine “Rayray” Natividad, Rose Anne “Hell Girl” Robles, April “Aeae” Valiente, Angel "Angelailaila" Lozada, and Giana “Jeeya” Llanes, then overcame a Singapore lead in the final game to cap their sweep.

