Why ChooxTv left Onic PH, according to team’s country manager

IN A surprise announcement last week, the most well-known player of the new-look Onic PH took his leave from the team.

Without playing a single game, popular streamer Edgar “ChooxTv” Dumali was released from the Hedgehogs — an act that got them penalized by the MPL-PH, who ruled that the organization had violated section 6.1 of the league’s General Roster Change Policy.

In a press conference before the start of Season 10’s fourth week, Onic PH country manager Rafael Sanchez spoke candidly about the development.

“It was hard for him to deliver,” admitted Sanchez to Esquire Philippines. “His schedule is super busy.”

Case in point? Preparations for the season coincided with Dumali’s honeymoon with wife Angeline Pareno. “We practically couldn’t communicate with him,” the Onic PH executive said.

Sanchez stressed that Choox's departure was a mutual decision from both parties.

Onic PH was 'messing around' when they thought of bringing ChooxTv aboard

Prior to the start of the season, Sanchez said that team management had just floated the idea of bringing him onboard.

“We were just messing around,” he confessed. To their surprise, ChooxTv was game. “He wanted to do it, he wanted to be part of the team.”

Despite how things turned out, Sanchez said that Choox was still welcome to rejoin the team.

“Next time na lang, when you’re more free,” said Sanchez.

ChooxTv’s departure didn’t seem to have dented the team’s ascent. On the weekend after the announcement, the rookie-laden team rose to the top of the league’s standings.

