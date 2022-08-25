Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Choox to go: Onic PH parts ways with ChooxTV

    by Carlos Pineda
    1 Hour ago
    

    MGA PRI! In one of the biggest surprises this season, Onic PH has officially announced the departure of MLBB streaming icon, Edgar "ChooxTv" Dumali, from their MPL roster.

    In their announcement, they said, "It has been our pleasure that you have been part of our team despite the short time we have spent together. We wish you nothing but the best!"

      Choox did not play during Season 10

      Choox, who has always been renowned for his unorthodox methodologies of tank Laylas and marksman Estes, has never played a single MPL game as the spotlight was centered on their Monster Anarchy roster and veteran Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo.

      However, his public persona could have been the tool that Onic PH needed to revitalize the organization's marketing campaign in Season 10.

      He wasn't the only public persona to be involved on the competitive side of the scene as the likes of Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio and Elyson "Wrecker" Caranza have taken their talents to the MPL, helping out not just in the marketing side of the team but also serving as a morale booster.

      What this departure means for the team is still unclear, given the MPL-PH's regulations regarding player terminations.

      Update: The MPL-PH has released its official statement on Dumali's release. Read it here.

