Who are the Hall of Legends snubs? Inductees share their thoughts

THE INITIAL INDUCTEES of the MPL-PH Hall of Legends didn’t disappoint as the list featured the most established names in the scene.

The usual shoo-ins like Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, and Carlito “Ribo” Ribo, Jr. made the list, alongside the most important personalities in the scene like Coach Brian “Panda” Lim, Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio, and shoutcaster Manjean Faldas.

While the list was worthy of the Hall of Fame status, there have been other notable exclusions in the list. Even the current HOL inductees admit that they should also be considered.





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Pheww saddened by Lusty’s exclusion

During the press conference, Angelo Michael “Pheww Arcangel admitted that he felt saddened that his former teammate, Allan “Lusty” Castromayor Jr. failed to make it.

Watch Now

“Para sa akin si Lusty kase same lang kami ng achievement e, tapos matagal ko na siyang kasama simula SEA Games hanggang nag-champion kami, siya yung kasama ko sa mid kase tank/support kami so malungkot ako na hindi siya nakasama,” said the Bren Esports captain.

Given Lusty’s overall resume, Lusty’s achievements are indeed legend-tier. As a two-time MPL champion, a world champion, and one of the most important contributors in Bren’s dominance in the world stage, Lusty makes a strong case for the HOL.





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Coach Panda reflects on his friendship with BON CHAN

While Coach Panda deserves the plaudits for being one of the first to formally introduce the coaching role in the MLBB PH esports scene, Coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza likewise deserves some props for his tactical innovations.

The Ultimate Bonding Experience (UBE) has been one of the most groundbreaking tactics in Mobile Legends, similar to the triangle offense in basketball or the Cruyffian principles of football, which eventually evolved into Tiki-Taka.

Hall of Legend inductee Coach Panda also praises BON CHAN for molding him in his coaching career. He even went as far as surrendering his HOL status to BON CHAN.

“Para sa akin si BON CHAN siguro kase we both started as players together and then we both started coaching. I started Season 3, he started Season 4 ata, and parang the way how we think about discipline, the players, the mindset, and then our hard efforts together [...] We were both inspired by each other. If ever it’s not me, I’d really give my position to BON CHAN,” said Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓





Imam-god

For being a statistical juggernaut in Season 8, a multi-awarded champion, and a renowned veteran, Salic “Hadji” Imam can make a case for a slot in the HOL. He even revolutionized the scene with his extremely versatile set of support heroes.

In fact, if there was an MLBB fantasy game (or perhaps an NFT card game), Hadji might be the best player to look for.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Manjean Faldas, who has seen the highs and lows in his career, considers Hadji as a “god” in the MLBB scene.

“Feeling ko si Godji e, Imam-god. Nakita ko yung journey together with the players din na kasama ko ngayon and up until now may impact, malakas pa rin so ilalagay ko si Hadji, Imam-god,” said the MPL caster.





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Pein, the heart and soul of Aether Main

MLBB GOAT Doc Ribo was effusive in his praise for his former teammate, Renz “Pein” Reyes.

“Sa akin yung dati naming captain si Pein, kase kung hindi dahil sa kanya, wala kami ngayon sa kinakatayuan namin ngayon. Dominance simula sa kanya.”

Pein was one of the OG captains and the man responsible for leading the first MLBB dynasty. Aether Main/Bren Esports wouldn’t be able to make their mark in both the local and SEA scene if it weren’t for the efforts of their captain.

And even when Bren was already shaken by the likes of Cignal Ultra and ArkAngel, the fact that they remained at the runner-up spot was a sign that Pein’s resilience was the team’s driving force.





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Legend of Z4pnu

Speaking of OGs, Pein wasn’t the only one who was in the conversation. Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso was brought up by both Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog and Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-anon.

His highlight reel plays with his Fanny back in the early days have been a source of inspiration to many fans, and this is what Ch4knu emphasized in the press conference.

“Sa akin ilalagay ko yung number one idol ko si Z4pnu kase marami siyang na-inspire maglaro ng ML since Day 1,” said Ch4knu.

Ch4knu even revealed at Episode 3 of the MPL-PH documentary series Legacies that Z4pnu has helped him a lot in his professional career.

But it wasn’t just Ch4knu who learned from Z4pnu. YellyHaze admitted that he wouldn’t be where he is right now if it weren’t for Alfonso.

“Ganundin sa akin, si Billy (Z4pnu) po kase siya po yung nakapansin sa akin noong nag-umpisa pa lang ako ang ayun kung saan-saan ako napunta,” said the Nexplay support player.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Z4pnu may not have the most successful playing career, but one can never deny his massive influence.





Jaypee, the forgotten man

Sunsparks became the first team in MPL-PH history to go win back-to-back trophies, all thanks to the clutch plays of Hall of Famer Christian “Rafflesia” Fagura. Credit also goes to Jaypee Dela Cruz, who managed to win the regular season MVP award in Season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Rafflesia couldn’t help but look back at how Jaypee has evolved through the years.

“Sa akin po si Jaypee, kasi sabay kami nag-grow e," said the MPL-PH Legend. "Noong Season 3 sobrang tahimik niya tapos parati ko siyang kinukulit, palagi kong kinakausap hanggang ngayong sa Season 10, siya na yung maingay.”

With so many noteworthy individuals, will they be included in the next iteration of the Hall of Legends? We'll just have to see.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.