What did Demonkite, RSG PH tell tearful E2MAX at close of do-or-die match?

AFTER RSG PH toppled the Kings of the SEA in a down-to-the-wire win in the MSC lower bracket finals, Omega Esports’ team captain visibly broke down into tears.

Unable to get up from his seat at the stage, Patrick “E2MAX” Caidic could only collapse tearfully on the team’s desk, burying his face in his arms.

In a true show of sportsmanship, Dylan “Light” Catipon, Dexter “Exort” Martinez, Coach Karl “Giee” Barrientos, and soon, the entire RSG PH squad went up to E2MAX to embrace him.

What did Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto tell his tearful foe at that moment?

“Sabi ko, Titomax, bawi, kasi alam naman natin kung gaano nila ka-gusto mag-champion uli sa MSC,” he told host Mara Aquino at the close of the hard-fought match.

“Marami pa namang chance.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

RSG PH consoles E2MAX and Omega

Speaking to the press, Light also had a message for Omega Esports.

“Sinabi namin na maganda yung laban, good game. Sobrang solid nang ipinakita nila. Nagso-sorry din kami na hindi kami umabot sa grand final. Then sinabi rin namin na babawian namin ang RRQ para sa kanila," said the Raiders’ roamer.

Continue reading below ↓

"We're kinda sad that we had to do it in the lower bracket finals. When I looked at E2MAX he really wanted to defend the title."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, Demonkite is girding himself for tomorrow’s game… and the opportunity to exact revenge against RRQ Hoshi.

He’s particularly looking forward to facing Schevenko "Skylar" David Tendean once again. “Yung game style niya, parang winawasak niya pusisyon ng team namin.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.