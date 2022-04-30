RRQ falls against Flash Wolves, now down to lower bracket with Fennel Adversity

RRQ’S UPPER bracket came to an end after falling against Taiwanese squad Flash Wolves, 3-2, on Saturday at the Wild Rift Championship SEA Finals playoffs.

Flash Wolves took Game 1, but RRQ struck back strong in Game 2. Game 3 looked like it was Flash Wolves' for the taking, but RRQ’s jungler Chazz denied their final Baron take with a massive steal. Flash Wolves tried to end with Baron laner Ysera soloing bot lane as his teams tried to stop recalls.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as RRQ came back home in time, taking Yesera with 394 HP left on their Nexus. From there, RRQ ran down mid to end the game and secured match point.

With momentum riding high, RRQ tried a cheeky all-melee comp reinforced with a dragon lane Morgana and a support Braum. Unfortunately, they were handily punished by Flash Wolves' straightforward comp of Camille, Galio, and Ziggs.

Game 5 was initially an even affair with both teams separated by a mere 2k gold lead. Chazz once again pulled off another moment of brilliance, once again taking Baron away from Flash Wolves to keep RRQ in the match. But it wasn’t enough, as Flash Wolves' heavy tank duo of Garen and Galio denied RRQ of any angle for engages.

Flash Wolves' Ysera continued his mastery of the Baron lane match-up as he took a solo kill against RRQ’s Baron laner Devil J in the 21-minute, opening a 5v4 Elder Dragon take for Flash Wolves. RRQ tried to contestm but immediately lost two champions. Flash Wolves would secure the win, after feinting Baron to catch RRQ members face-checking the pit. RRQ couldn't do much to save to their Nexus as Flash Wolves forced a team fight to end the series.

Fennel Adversity stays alive in WCS lower bracket

Meanwhile, Fennel Adversity stays alive in WCS SEA Finals after sweeping Malaysian squad SEM9, 3-0, on Friday.

The Pinoys took a convincing Game 1 as they took control of the rift with their poke comp.

Game 2 was a more even matchup as SEM9 recomposed themselves. Heading into the 18th-minute mark, FLA was only up only by 1.9k gold. SEM9 tried a death bush play inside FLA’s blue side jungle, catching out jungler Domeng who flashed out of the engage. It was at this moment that Fennel counter-engaged, wiping the team and running down mid to end the game in 19 minutes.

Game 3 looked like it was going SEM9's way with their Lux carry able to continuously catch Fennel’s champions out. The Pinoys, unable to go head to head in a team fight, macro’ed their way back in the game, taking out the Malaysian’s Dragon lane turrets and opening up the Nexus.

By this point, FLA was ahead in the gold lead, but with the game in its later stages, it didn’t matter with all of the players already grabbing their core items.

The game headed into a lull as Fennel and SEM9 got into a Baron dance with both threatening to take the objective. What broke the stalemate was a fortunate sweep from jungler Domeng, who managed to catch a waiting SEM9 jungler. Knowing where all of their enemies were, Fennel pulled the trigger, with Baron laner Calm chasing the midlane Corky and Domeng dealing with the Lee Sin, for a double kill.

With two down on the Malaysian side, Fennel rushed down the Dragon lane to end the game in 28 minutes.

Fennel faces fellow Pinoy squad RRQ in the lower bracket tomorrow, May 1, in a do-or-die for a final four spot.

