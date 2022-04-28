RRQ sweeps Persis Esports, Fennel Adversity drops to lower bracket as WCS playoff begins

REX REGUM QEON started their Wild Rift Championship SEA finals on a high note as they swept Indonesian representative Persis Esports 3-0, to start their upper bracket campaign.

The Philippines’ top seed handily took Game 1, and Persis tried to even out the series in Game 2, keeping up with the Pinoys. Indonesian mid laner Harry found some massive Akali Ults to salvage team fights, but it was not enough as the Pinoys found a team wipe around the Dragon pit in the 15th-minute to regain momentum and eventually match point.

Game 3 was all RRQ. An 8th-minute skirmish in the Baron lane saw Persis give away five champions while RRQ lose only two. From there, RRQ capitalized on their gold lead dominating the rest of the game. A clean 13:40 team wipe was the nail in the coffin for the Indo squad as RRQ marched down mid to end the series.

Continue reading below ↓

With the win, RRQ still stands comfortably in the upper bracket. They next face Taiwan’s Flash Wolves, scheduled on April 30.

Fennel Adversity stumbles against WCS favorites, Team Flash

Second Pinoy representatives Fennel Adversity took the final playoffs slot after a grueling five-game series against Taiwan, Hongkong, Macau's second representative ONE Team last Monday. The Taiwanese squad took an early series point after winning Game 3, but the Pinoys took Game 4 to force the decider where they beat the Taiwanese team.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Fennel’s reward? A fight against one of the tournament favorites, the Vietnamese squad Team Flash.

But the squad sent Fennel to the lower bracket after an impressive sweep, 3-0. The Viets showcased the depth of their Wild Rift knowledge, punishing any mistake on the part of Fennel.

Saving the best for last, the Viets showed they knew the limits of their heroes, in the deciding moment of Game 3. As Fennel’s Jungler Domeng managed to pick off the’s Viet’s jungle Jax, the Pinoys used the opportunity to try and take the Elder Infernal Dragon. Team Flash tried a slow contest, throwing skills to the pit, rather than facing the team head-on. As their Jax revived, they changed tactics, leaving only their mid lane Gragas to disturb Fennel’s dragon take while they proceeded to end.

Continue reading below ↓

Fennel tried to defend but Team Flash’s damage was enough as the nexus exploded in under 18 minutes.

Fennel now faces elimination in the lower bracket. They next face Malaysia’s rep SEM9 on scheduled on Friday, April 29.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.