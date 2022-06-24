WATCH: Demonkite, Pakbet let their guard down in Malaysia

Both RSG Philippines and Omega Esports had a solid outing in the MSC 2022, with the former bagging the overall championship and the latter securing a third place finish.

But besides the competitive aspect of the tournament, both teams had other memorable moments, which we quizzed them about in this new episode of Rapid Fire.

We've snuck in some tough Qs, too, for Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto and Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos. Watch it below:

Demonkite, Coach Pakbet answer Spin.ph's Rapid Fire

