Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 4
    Esports

    WATCH: Lon and Kalbz discuss how age, economics put a dent in TI11 prize pool

    by Carlos Pineda, gab pe and Julius Tabios
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: (Tundra) Tundra Esports/Twitter

    THE INTERNATIONAL 11 has come and gone, and while Tundra's victory was indeed momentous, the overall prize pool awarded to the winners remains among the lowest in the history of the global esports competition.

    While $18 million or so is nothing to sneeze at (that's still P1.05 billion), it's dwarfed by the amount offered in last year's edition: $40 million.

    The prize pool is fueled by sales of Dota 2's Battle Pass in-game items package. Prior to the kickoff of TI11 in Singapore, we talked to shoutcasters Lon and Kalbz in an esports episode of Spin Zoom In to get their take on both the Battle Pass and the prize pool. Their insights on the age, appeal, and economics behind Dota 2 are definitely worth a listen.

    WATCH: Lon, Kalbz on TI11 prize pool

    Watch Now
    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: (Tundra) Tundra Esports/Twitter

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again