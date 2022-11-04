WATCH: Lon and Kalbz discuss how age, economics put a dent in TI11 prize pool

THE INTERNATIONAL 11 has come and gone, and while Tundra's victory was indeed momentous, the overall prize pool awarded to the winners remains among the lowest in the history of the global esports competition.

While $18 million or so is nothing to sneeze at (that's still P1.05 billion), it's dwarfed by the amount offered in last year's edition: $40 million.

The prize pool is fueled by sales of Dota 2's Battle Pass in-game items package. Prior to the kickoff of TI11 in Singapore, we talked to shoutcasters Lon and Kalbz in an esports episode of Spin Zoom In to get their take on both the Battle Pass and the prize pool. Their insights on the age, appeal, and economics behind Dota 2 are definitely worth a listen.

