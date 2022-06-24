How RRQ is making a statement in Wild Rift Icons beyond just winning

RRQ PH is making their own mark in the international Wild Rift scene. And it’s not just because they've been racking up the Ws.

The young Filipino squad, composed of Keith “DevilJ” Gonzales, Sean “Helios” Miranda Palisoc, Charles “Chaazz” Esguerra, Eric “Exosen” Gubatan, Marc “Marky” Ilagan, and Mark “Maze” Galang, got the attention of international fans with their never-back-down attitude.

RRQ also cemented themselves as one of the loudest teams in the tourney. Even Riot’s high-tech equipment wasn’t spared from their excitement, with screams sometimes leaking through the analysts' mics during their games.

RRQ's optimism a key contributor

One of the trademarks they've put on show is definitely the positive attitude displayed when they take the stage. Even against tough foes, the team was enjoying their time, even bursting out rapping during Champ select.

In an exclusive interview with Spin.ph, Captain and support Exosen and Mid Laner Helios explained their side in the rap.

“Syempre excited and masaya kasi first time namin dito sa Icons Global so ine-enjoy namin,” said Helios, who mans the midlane and, apparently, started up the rap.

As the captain, Exosen manages the team’s young guns, participating in their inaugural Wild Rift championship, with more than two million dollars at stake. And while he appreciates how the squad knows how to let off steam, he also noted how his team also knows when to get serious.

“Ginagawa namin yun para mawala yung pressure, pero syempre pag-game na, iba na,” Exosen said.

Helios also shared that the team was also hyped because they had achieved their goal of getting captain Exosen his second international stage appearance.

Exosen was a League of Legends pro with Mineski, which was renamed Liyab before eventually shifting to Wild Rift when it came out in 2020.

What happened against J-Team?

Prior to our interview, they fell against China’s J-Team 1-2, but not before their massive second game where the squad managed to run over China’s fourth seed with a dominant Lee Sin and Yuumi comp.

A 7th-minute fight around the dragon pit saw RRQ’s jungler Chazz on his Lee Sin with Exosen’s Yuumi danced all over the Chinese squad leading to a double kill as well as the dragon.

“We just kept telling each other that to wait for our cooldowns, so we can fight again,” said Exosen when asked about what was going on in their communication lines during that sequence.

As for Chazz, Helios revealed that he was actually elated with that sequence.

“Sobrang saya niya kasi naka-double kill siya,” he said.

While they lost that series, the team remains confident. They’ll also be training with some new Champions as the Chinese squad revealed one of RRQ's weakness.

“Kailangan namin ng ibang champions kasi kinapos kami,” Exosen told Spin.ph after their match.

RRQ next face the winner of the Sengoku versus Team Queso series. But if they had a say on who they want to fight, both Helios and Exosen have the same answer. Team Queso.

“Kasi narinig namin magaling yung jungler nila. Gusto namin iprove na mas maging yung junglers ng Asia,” Exosen said.

Who will be the better jungler between Andreszed and Chazz?

“Chazz,” Helios said without hesitation.

