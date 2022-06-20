Wild Rift Preview: What awaits RRQ PH in Icons group stage

AFTER A tough play-in stage, Rex Regum Qeon’s road in the inaugural Icons Wild Rift Global Championships will be much easier.

The Pinoy Wild Rift squad faces two first seeds and a Chinese team in Group B of the Icons Group stage.

The group stage follows the play-in stage's double-elimination format, where the team that wins back-to-back gets the first seed ,while losing back-to-back means you’re out of the series.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Who will RRQ PH face as group stages commence?

RRQ will first meet Japan’s top seed Sengoku Gaming, with the opener set on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Manila time.

It’s a clash to watch, with Sengoku looking to avenge fellow Japanese squad Unsold Stuff Gaming, which RRQ swept twice in the play-in stage. The kings of Japan won’t be as simple to beat as USGl they went 13-1 in the Japan Cup’s group stage, only dropping a series against Killer Gaming.

Continue reading below ↓

Sengoku would later extract their revenge against Killer Gaming with a 3-0 in the first round of the JP play-offs. In the finals, they managed to get ahead 3-1 over US,G but were held off to a game seven decider. Fortunately, the Samurais regained their composure in the decider to win Japan Cup.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Depending on the result against Sengoku, RRQ PH face either the winner or loser of the Team Queso versus J-Team matchup.

Here's what we know about both teams.

Team Queso’s road to Icon’s group stage was a tough one. They were sent to the lower bracket of the EU championship in the second round, and were eventually eliminated by Formulation in the lower bracket’s quarter-finals even failing to outright qualify for the last chance qualifiers.

Still, the team managed to win The Purge Wild Rift EU Series where they earned the final EU LCQ slot. In the EU LCQ, they fell against Rix.GG in the finals, 2-1, but still qualified to the WEC EMEA Championship.

Continue reading below ↓

Their time in the EMEA Championship continued to be a roller coaster ride. Just second in the groups, they found their groove in the playoffs, beating EU Champions Gamer-Lord, 3-1, before vanquishing their nightmare Rix.GG in the finals 4-1 to become EMEA’s top seed going to Icons.

J-Team will be a formidable foe

What of RRQ PH's other possible foe?

J-Teams Icon’s 2022 journey was a weird one. First, the team did not actually qualify to the tournament, placing third-to-fourth in the WRL, forcing the team to qualify via the Icons Last Chance Qualifier.

The LCQ wasn’t too kind to them either. They got sent to the lower bracket by Nova Esports, 4-2, and were outlasted by OMG, 3-2, for the final slot.

It was a stroke of good luck (or bad, if you're OMG) that earned them the fourth WRL Icons slot. OMG had to pull out of the tourney due to unforeseen circumstances.

Continue reading below ↓

J-Team didn’t take the chance for granted. They topped Group C in the Play-in stage, sweeping both Brazilian team Vivo Keyd Stars and Korean squad T1 to qualify for groups.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.