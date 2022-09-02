Bren Esports continues win streak over Omega Esports

SINCE Season 8, Bren has always found an early momentum boost by beating Omega Esports. The trend lives on in Season 10 as Bren notched a 2-1 series win over one of the local powerhouses, despite Omega's fielding of a new support duo in Joshua 'Ch4knu' Mangilog and Kiel VJ 'Kielvj' Hernandez.

In Game 1, Omega went with a very aggressive line up behind the tankiness of Masha, Franco, and Akai, while Bren waded into battle with a classic draft featuring Claude and Chou. With Bren's midgame oriented lineup they needed to take control of the game from the get-go.

Bren did just that by securing the first two Turtles of the game. Then, in the first big fight, Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo's brilliant Chou plays helped Bren nab the first Lord of the game. Kievj and Raizen's crispy movements around the map helped Omega punch back in the midgame, extending it well past the 30-minute mark.

It was huge kills from Kelra's Clint around the Lord Pit that got Omega to go for the jugular against Bren and take a 1-0 lead.

Bren equalizes, then takes the decider

In Game 2, Bren took a huge risk with a first-pick Fanny, while Omega took Masha yet again. It seemed the gamble paid off: KyleTzy's Fanny gave first blood against Ryzen's Pacquito after a very agressive dive into the mid turret early on.

KyleTzy didn't let the early blunder slow him down, though, as he picked up two early kills and a Turtle kill for Bren. A big hook from Owgwen's Franco on Raizen helped the team secure the first Lord of the game. The snowball, in the end, proved too much for Omega as Bren equalized the series 1-1.

At the series decider, the drafts were reversed as Omega stole the Fanny while Bren took the Masha for themselves. Bren also bet on the tempo control of Lancelot to take them to the finish line.

This time around, Raizen's Fanny scored first blood after some telegraphed movement early on, bit Bren's early momentum followed cleanly behind KyleTzy's Lancelot, who styled against Omega with 7 kills in 6 minutes.

It was a perfect game for Bren as they made short work of Omega to secure the series.

Bren took the first series of Week 4 in the MPL-PH, earning some much-needed points to keep their season hopes alive.

