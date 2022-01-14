Valve apologizes to Dota 2 community after DPC backlash

WITH THE enormous backlash that Valve incurred after canceling the first 2022 Dota 2 Major, the organization was forced to issue a public apology to all the teams and players.

Team Secret’s manager, Matthew “Cyborgmatt” Bailey, publicly posted Valve’s apology on his Twitter page.

Initially, Valve explained that the reasons they decided to cancel the first major was because of the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

“We made the decision based on a number of factors, some related to Omicron, some related to travel issues for competitors during Omicron, and some related to the willingness for tournament organizers to run the event,” the apology stated.

But they also apologized to the teams for the suddenness of the announcement, which caught many organizations off-guard.

“We should have done a better job of keeping you all in the loop about the risks to the event," the statement continued, "and we also should have been more willing to take a different approach earlier to find a way to conclude the first season. We apologize for this.”

Valve finalized their statement by promising the Dota 2 community that it is looking into a LAN tournament.

“We’re working on a plan to see if we can get everyone together in one location and play out the tournament on a LAN. Obviously, this even will have a number of constraints placed on it given the current state of the world.”

Why the community outrage against Valve?

Prior to Valve’s apology, the Dota 2 community was disappointed with the aftermath of the canceled major, accusing Valve of a lack of connection and sympathy with the community.

Former Dota 2 coach Anthony “Scantzor” Hodgson even described the relationship between Valve and the community as “an abusive relationship.”

“Every single person involved in the Dota 2 ecosystem is in an abusive relationship with Valve,” said the former Mineski analyst/coach.

He added: “They f*ck you around and sh*t on your feelings, but you stay because you don’t know how to leave, you don’t know what else you can do, you remember the good times. You want to fix them!”

Even professional player Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann vented his frustrations on the organization.

“Valve openly think that pro players/pro teams/orgs don’t add any value to their product. That the reason people watch pro Dota is only because of their game and nothing else,” said the Quincy Crew captain.

He added: “Their actions reflect this way of thinking entirely. They don’t give a f*ck about their alleged ‘partners.”

While most of the community were left infuriated, analyst, Kevin “Purge” Godec had a suggestion on what Valve needs to do: “Valve should really give teams some of their $250K prize contribution, minimum.”

