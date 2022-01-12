Valve cancels first DPC major as Omicron spreads

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    IN a surprise move to many, Valve has announced that they will be canceling the first DPC Major of the season in response to the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant.

    DPC cancellation

    In a blog post posted today on the Dota 2 website, the developer noted that the increased travel restrictions has made it unfeasible to conduct a LAN tourney at the moment.

    “While hopes were high that we could host an international LAN event, the discovery and spread of new strains of COVID-19 and the resulting increase of travel restrictions have made it unfeasible for all qualified teams to gather for a LAN tournament,” the post says.

    The original DPC schedule had intended there to be three DPC majors this season, with the Winter major initially set for February 2022.

    With the Winter Major now out of the picture, Valve has also announced that they will be redistributing the major’s points to the remaining two majors. Here’s a breakdown of what the redistributed points looks like:

    Major 2:

    1st Place - 520 Points

    2nd Place - 310 Points

    3rd Place - 210 Points

    4th Place - 105 Points

    5th Place - 52 Points

      Major 3:

      1st Place - 680 Points

      2nd Place - 410 Points

      3rd Place - 270 Points

      4th Place - 135 Points

      5th Place - 68 Points

