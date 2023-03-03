VALORANT streamer Kyedae announces battle with cancer

100 THIEVES AND VALORANT content creator and streamer, Kyedae "Kyedae" SHymko announced on Twitter that she is struggling with Acute Myeloid Leukemia or cancer.

"I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon," she revealed.

Her situation has forced her to suffer from lapses in terms of streaming.

"With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe."

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a bone disease that causes an abnormal growth in white blood cells. Symptoms may include bone pain, shortness of breath, and pale skin.

Last year, Kyedae visited the Philippines to attend CONQuest 2022, one of the biggest geek and pop culture conventions in the Philippines.

After CONQuest, Kyedae visited Boracay for her vacation.

Last August, she announced that he is engaged with professional player Tyson "TenZ" Ngo.

Heartwarming support

As she announced her condition, numerous personalities and even organizations have expressed their support to Kyedae.

Twitch, Kyedae's primary streaming platform, hopes for her speedy recovery.

Even her friend and fellow streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys would also show some love.

Then, Team Secret's Jayvee "DupsteP" Paguirigan and Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza have also expressed their support, alongside Filipino content creator Een Mercado.

