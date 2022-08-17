Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Aug 17
    'To forever with you, my love': Kyedae and TenZ are now engaged

    by Carlos Pineda
    Just now
    ONE OF the most iconic gaming couples is now officially engaged.

    100 Thieves streamer Kyedae "Kyedae" Shymko revealed on her Twitter account that she and VALORANT professional player, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo will soon be getting hitched.

    In her post she says: "WE’RE ENGAGED!!!! To forever with you, my love. I couldn’t be happier to grow old with my favourite human being."

    Due to the announcement, both Kyedae and TenZ became a trending topic on the Philippine Twittersphere.

    They were greeted online by other notable personalities like Tarik "Tarik" Celik, Lily "Lilypichu" Ki, and Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter. Tarik even joked about teaching the baby some VALORANT skills, to which Kyedae replied, "ENGAGED NOT PREGNANT!"

    Kyedae, TenZ together since 2019

    Last year, TenZ celebrated the 2nd anniversary of their relationship. He even joked that Kyedae encouraged him to go out of his gaming cubicle.

    "Happy 2 Year anniversary Kyedae. Without you I would have never left my room and touched grass. Jokes aside, you supported me through the lowest times of my life and now the highest in life. Words can’t describe how thankful I am," he said at the time.

    The two have since been active online, appearing on each other's video content.

    Last month, Kyedae was in the Philippines to attend CONQuest.

