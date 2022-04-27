Riot Games honors 'Jett Revive Me' meme in upcoming Battlepass

THE UPCOMING VALORANT patch will feature a horror-inspired Turkish agent, a techno-savvy balisong knife skin... and a tribute to one of the most iconic memes in the game’s history.

To commemorate Lance “Finest” Arcilla’s “Jett Revive Me” meme that brought us joys (and tears when Arcilla passed away earlier this month, Riot Games decided to include his IGN as a tag in the Episode 4 Act III Battlepass. They announced their tribute via Twitter.

“In the upcoming Episode 4 Act III Battlepass, we pay tribute to Lance 'Finest' Arcilla, who gave the VALORANT community so many unforgettable moments of joy. In his honor, all players can now carry his name with them," said the game's official Twitter account.

Finest died at 21 years of age, with the cause of his death still unknown. After Riot Games included his IGN in the game, Leny Arcilla, Finest’s mom expressed her gratitude to both the game and its developers on her personal Facebook page.

Finest's mom says thank you to VALORANT devs for tribute

“Wish my son can see all of this! Thank you for remembering his legacy and on what he had contributed to the VALORANT Community and to his fellow gamers and friends. He may be gone for now but will always be remembered and never forgotten,” she said.

This wasn’t the first time that his legacy was included in the game, as his “Jett Revive Me” phrase was used as a spray paint.

