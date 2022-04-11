Valorant streamer behind 'Jett Revive Me' meme passes away at just 21 years old

WHEN IT comes to Valorant memes, the “Jett Revive Me” video will always remain as a classic. The meme depicts a Filipino Valorant player desperately begging for his Jett teammate to revive him.

But the meme's creator, Lance “Finest” Arcilla, has passed away at just 21 years old.

His death was confirmed by his mother, Leny Arcilla, on her personal Facebook page. No cause was revealed.

“Thank you anak for the 21 years of wonderful memories na ibinigay mo sa amin ni papa mo. You have always been a treasure to us and will always be. You always put us first before yourself na halos wala ng matira para sa iyo," she wrote.



“Rest in paradise anak and may you find light in God's precious hands."

Meanwhile, in a heartbreaking post, his friend Daniel Vivas wrote, “Ni-realife mo naman yung legendary line mong, 'Jett, revive me.' Di namin kaya in real life Lanceeee.”

Many personalities and organizations have expressed their deepest sympathies towards Arcilla’s family, most notably from Team Secret who posted on their official Facebook page saying, “Paalam Kaibigan.”

Why 'Jett Revive Me' meme became popular

The meme exploded in popularity because of its ironic use of Valorant character Jett, who was never built to resurrect or heal teammates, as she is oftentimes used as an offensive duelist. This iconic phrase was even immortalized by Riot in the game’s battle pass as a spray paint, and even the game’s voice actors bringing the meme to life.

