100 Thieves streamer Kyedae is now in Boracay

SINCE CONQuest 2022, 100 Thieves streamer and gaming celebrity Kyedae "Kyedae" Shymko has been enjoying her stay in the Philippines.

On Twitter, she announced her fondness of eating in Jollibee.

Now, she's also enjoying another Philippine icon: Boracay. Apparently, she'll be staying in the beach paradise for a week before returning back to LA.

She then asked the community what recommendations they could give her for Boracay.

Kyedae thinks that Boracay is beautiful

Kyedae was full of praises for her new vacation spot. She posted photos of the scenery, saying, "Boracay, you are beautiful."

"I don't want to leave," she added, echoing what every vacationer feels when staying in Bora.

As to why she considers the destination beautiful, Kyedae could only marvel at the color of the water.

